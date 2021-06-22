Volkswagen to launch new Polo with standard digital cockpit

Volkswagen will launch the new Polo in select global markets with a digital cockpit as standard. The system will be integrated with information, communication and entertainment. It will together give the user an intuitive experience, said the automaker. The digital cockpit has been designed in such a way that all relevant information will be available in a single line of vision.

The cockpit will have digital instruments with a display diameter of eight inches and will be operated with the help of a standard multifunction steering wheel. One can access the integrated Bluetooth mobile phone interface, digital radio reception (DAB+) and can also control volume with the help of the wheel. The Polo and Life trim levels will get a six-inch touchscreen. The standard features will also have a multitude of online services and functions such as We Connect (unlimited activation) and We Connect Plus (activated for one year).

One can also get information from outside the Polo that includes a central locking system, the driving data or the current parking position. If one accidentally forgets to lock the car, he or she can change it through their smartphones.

The Polo Life trim level will have App-Connect, where one can integrate telephone, music, news, calendar and voice control (Siri / Google Assistant), functions into the infotainment system. The Polo in the Style trim model will have Digital Cockpit Pro that will feature a 26.04-cm display and this is optional for Life and R-Line trim levels. With the help of a ‘View’ button on the multifunctional steering wheel, the driver has the liberty to choose from three graphical options and configure the content. The media library with cover flow function can be projected between the rev counter and speedometer.

In the case of the Polo Style and Polo R-Line, the Ready 2 Discover Infotainment system will also become a standard feature. The We Connect Plus can be extended to include streaming and Internet, Internet Radio and a Wi-Fi hotspot. The App-Connect can also be integrated into Ready 2 Discover not only by USB-C but also as App-Connect Wireless. With a large 20.32-cm touchscreen with proximity sensors, passengers on board will get a clear view of everything on the screen.

The Discover Pro is also equipped with intuitive voice control that can be used to operate the radio, telephone and navigation functions. The user can also regulate all air conditioning functions and heated seat mechanism with the all-new digital cockpit. Volkswagen said with the new technologies on board, the new Polo offers significant added value compared to its predecessor.