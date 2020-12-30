Volkswagen is going to significantly expand its EV charging infrastructure in Germany in coming days. The carmaker has announced that it will install around 750 new charging points next year, including the first High Power Charging stations with up to 300 kW power.

Volkswagen said that by the end of 2021, nearly 2,000 charging points are expected to be in operation – over 50 percent more than at present. Currently, Volkswagen has more than 1,200 charging points at ten sites in Germany. The biggest charging park with some 500 charging points is located in Wolfsburg. This year, Volkswagen recorded over 50,000 charging operations at its sites in spite of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thomas Ulbrich, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Brand responsible for E-mobility, said, "As announced, 2020 marked the start of Volkswagen’s major electric offensive. We successfully launched the ID.3, and are already following that up with the next model, the ID.4. Volkswagen is also making an important contribution to the urgently needed expansion of the charging infrastructure. We need significantly more charging points in Germany and Europe if electric vehicles are to establish themselves quickly. For that reason, all players from the fields of politics and industry must continue their efforts in the coming year."

Volkswagen has committed to install 4,000 charging points by 2025. Volkswagen dealers are also expanding new charging options on a large scale. In future, every Volkswagen dealer in Germany will provide at least one AC charger with 11 kW power and one DC charger with 22 kW power. In addition, the Group engages worldwide in setting up fast-charging networks – via IONITY in Europe, Electrify America in the USA and CAMS in China.

Volkswagen was the first carmaker to commit to the Paris Agreement and aims to become climate neutral by 2050. Under its long-term planning for the next ten years, the Group intends to launch some 70 all-electric models by 2030. Around 20 of these are already in production.