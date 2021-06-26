Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Volkswagen to end sales of combustion engines in Europe by 2035
Picture for representation.

Volkswagen to end sales of combustion engines in Europe by 2035

1 min read . 08:58 PM IST Reuters

  • Volkswagen wants electric cars to account for 70% of total sales by 2030.
  • By 2050 at the latest, the entire Volkswagen fleet should be CO2-neutral, says Volkswagen board member for sales.

German carmaker Volkswagen will stop selling combustion engines cars in Europe by 2035 as it shifts to electric vehicles, but later in the United States and China, a board member was quoted as saying on Saturday.

"In Europe, we will exit the business with internal combustion vehicles between 2033 and 2035, in the United States and China somewhat later," Klaus Zellmer, Volkswagen board member for sales, told the Muenchner Merkur newspaper.

polo

999 cc|Petrol|Manual
Ex-showroom price
₹9,92,700* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

t-roc

1498 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
Ex-showroom price
₹19,99,000* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

vento

999 cc|Petrol|Manual
Ex-showroom price
₹13,68,200* Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

(Also read | Volkswagen to launch new Polo with standard digital cockpit)

"In South America and Africa, it will take a good deal longer due to the fact that the political and infrastructure framework conditions are still missing." By 2050 at the latest, the entire Volkswagen fleet should be CO2-neutral, Zellmer told the newspaper.

In Europe, he is aiming for electric cars to account for 70% of total sales by 2030. This would prepare the company for a possible tightening of the European Union's climate targets and even go beyond them.

(Also read | Volkswagen to bring new 3D printing process in vehicle manufacturing)

EU policymakers have clamped down on exhaust emissions, forcing carmakers to spur development of low-emission technology or face penalties if they exceed limits on CO2 emissions.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

TRENDING NEWS

See All