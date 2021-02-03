Volkswagen starts series production of ID.3 electric car at Dresden factory

Volkswagen has begun the series production of the fully electric ID.3 at the Transparent Factory in Dresden, Germany. This makes the facility the second production site for the ID.3 and the fourth site in the world producing the company's models based on the Modular Electric Drive Toolkit (MEB) platform.

The first ID.3 rolled off the assembly line in the presence of various ministers and leaders of the region. Volkswagen plans to steadily transform the Transparent Factory into the 'Home of the ID'. The central goal, however, is to make the facility cater to a holistic experience of the ID. family - from initial advice and test drives, to production visits, co-construction and delivery of the electric cars.

Volkswagen's electric offensive includes addition of new electric models as well as transformation of the global production network. The production area of the Transparent Factory was converted to meet the requirements of the MEB platform at the beginning of 2021. One of seven stations was adapted for the "marriage" - bolting together of the body and chassis.

Factory employee working on a Volkswagen ID.3 car

Other conversion measures include the installation of a system on which the panoramic roof is fitted and the adaptation of the gripping devices for installing the cockpit and seat system. "At Dresden we are already converting the fourth Volkswagen site to the new ID. family and the MEB," said Thomas Ulbrich, Member of the Board of Management for Electric Mobility at Volkswagen. "At the same time we are ramping up volume production in the Zwickau electric car plant and in our two Chinese MEB plants every week."

Together, the four MEB plants of Volkswagen have a maximum production capacity of more than 900,000 vehicles a year. The company is also preparing the sites in Emden, Hanover and Chattanooga, US for MEB production.