Volkswagen offers no-touch signatures while buying vehicles in US

Volkswagen has introduced no-touch signatures in the US in order to reduce in-person communication at the time of buying new vehicles. As the world reels under coronavirus crisis and physical distancing becomes a 'new normal', the company is trying to make it easier to purchase vehicles.

Together with CDK Global, the carmaker has launched 'Sign Anywhere', a digital signature tool that allows vehicle buyers to finish their financial paperwork with a participating dealer without having to visit the dealership. The company claims that this is among the first of its kind in the US auto industry.

The Sign Anywhere tool allows customers to remotely and securely digitally sign financial documents with their own computer or mobile device, therefore minimising contact with other external devices or people. “Customers are asking for flexibility and looking for peace of mind especially during this time, and Sign Anywhere helps provide that," says Anthony Bandmann, President and CEO of VW Credit.

Volkswagen says it began planning to roll out this tool two years ago but the Covid-19 pandemic sped up the deployment. More than 400 of its dealers now have access to the tool in the US states where laws allow it.

The company has also come up with a new system of online customer surveys that ditches a long list of multiple-choice questions for a few open-ended questions that allows customers to give detailed feedback and post their review remotely to VW.com or the dealer’s website.