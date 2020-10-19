Volkswagen invests in automation, thousands of robots ordered for its EV plants

Volkswagen Group's passenger cars and commercial vehicles brands have invested in automation in order to carry out the transformation to the e-mobility era and for conversion of plants to e-mobility hubs.

The automaker has ordered more than 1,400 robots from Japanese manufacturer FANUC for its production facilities at Chattanooga in US and Emden in Germany. Its commercial vehicles brand has ordered another 800 robots for its Hanover plant in Germany from ABB of Switzerland.

These more than 2,200 robots will mainly be used for production of car bodies and battery assembly. The three Volkswagen plants where these robots will be deployed are currently being prepared for the production of electric vehicles using highly advanced facilities. Volkswagen plans to produce its ID.4 electric vehicle at the Chattanooga and Emden facilities from 2022. It plans to manufacture the model known under the show car name of ID. BUZZ at the Hanover plant.

The company says it aims to make these production plants the most advanced ones in the industry. "At Emden and Chattanooga, we are investing in the latest technologies such as digitalization and automation," says Christian Vollmer, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen brand responsible for Production and Logistics.

Volkswagen Group plans to invest a total of €33 billion by 2024 with a view to becoming the world market leader in e-mobility.