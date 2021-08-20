Volkswagen India to preview Taigun SUV for customers in eight cities

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India will begin an exclusive preview of its highly- anticipated Taigun SUV soon. The previews will be carried out in eight cities starting from Bengaluru on August 21 and 22. It will be followed by Chennai, Coimbatore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Chandigarh. Volkswagen had earlier informed that Taigun will be launched next month.

These previews will facilitate prospective customers to experience the Volkswagen Taigun along with the automaker's recently activated 360-degree visualizer. The latter will enable customers to view the features of the new Taigun from the comfort of their home through various devices like laptops, desktops or mobile phones. Customers can also inquire about information on accessories that will be available with the upcoming SUV. Volkswagen India also recently announced that the company has opened pre-bookings for the new Taigun across the country through authorized Volkswagen dealerships or its online booking platform.

(Also read | Volkswagen starts production of Taigun SUV, available for booking)

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India shared that this multi-city preview of SUVW will help customers to get an idea about the product and how it suits their lifestyle requirements. “The Taigun is a bold, dynamic and German engineered SUV that perfectly matches the requirements of an Indian customer. Through the multi-city exclusive preview, we aim to give our customers an opportunity to experience the Volkswagen Taigun along with our new brand design language and digitalized solutions that enhance accessibility and convenience for the customer," he added.

(Also read | Volkswagen Taigun SUV: Five reasons to buy. Five reasons to reconsider)

The Volkswagen Taigun is the automaker’s first product under the India 2.0 Project. The mid-size SUVW has been built on the MQB A0 IN platform and is powered by Volkswagen's TSI engine technology. The car will come in two variants, one will feature a 1.5-litre engine combined with a seven-speed DSG and six-speed manual transmission and the other will come with a one-litre engine combined with six-speed automatic and manual transmission.