Volkswagen implements new logo, brand design ahead of Taigun launch

In a bid to gear up for some major launches (including Taigun SUV) later this year, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, on Tuesday announced the implementation of its refreshed brand design and logo across its 150 Indian dealerships.

In a press note sent today, the company said that with the latest revamp, it aims to make the VW dealerships more 'attractive'. The German auto giant said that in phase I the changes have been already implemented in 30 dealership touchpoints and it aims to finish the remaining touchpoints in a phase-wise manner in the year 2021.

The latest revamp is part of the company's plan to rejig operations ahead of the major launches slated for the later part of 2021. One of the most significant launches from VW will be seen in the form of the Taigun SUV that will share the platform and technology with the recently launched Skoda Kushaq. It will be a direct rival to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, and Kia Seltos.

In addition to this, the German auto giant also announced that as part of the new campaign it will also provide 'behavioural training' to sharpen the brand's customer-oriented approach.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The implementation of new brand design across our dealerships marks a new era for Volkswagen in India. By implementing the new brand design and logo, we aim to create a 360° customer experience, that is intriguing and contemporary across all channels and appeals to our customers."