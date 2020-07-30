Volkswagen unveiled a first-half operating loss on Thursday after suffering a 27% drop in vehicle deliveries due to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the carmaker to slash its dividend.

Volkswagen predicted a significant decline in full-year sales from 2019 levels, even though it said global sales had staged a gradual recovery as lockdowns eased.

The multi-brand car and truck maker said it expects its 2020 operating result before and including special items to be severely lower than in 2019, albeit in positive territory.

(Also read: Volkswagen CEO lauds Elon Musk over Tesla’s earnings and value potential)

The carmaker posted an adjusted operating loss of 800 million euros ($940 million) in the January to June period, down from a 10-billion euro adjusted operating profit in the year-earlier period, and said it will cut its dividend for 2019.

It proposed a dividend of 4.80 euros per ordinary share and 4.86 euros per preferred share, down from a previous proposal for 6.50 euros per ordinary share and 6.56 euros per preferred share.

By contrast, French rival PSA Group on Wednesday delivered a second-quarter profit and reiterated its goal of achieving margins of over 4.5% in its automotive unit this year, even though these were down to 3.7% in the first half.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.