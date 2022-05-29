Volkswagen brings in two ID.Buzz EVs inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi series

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz passenger version has taken the shape of Light Side while ID. Buzz Cargo has taken inspiration from the Dark Side.

Volkswagen has introduced a pair of Volkswagen ID. Buzz inspired by the series Obi-Wan Kenobi as a part of the collaboration with Lucasfilm and Industrial Light & Magic. The new Volkswagen ID. Buzz models come in Light Side Edition and Dark Side Edition. Volkswagen has used special adhesive films on the body of the ID. Buzz electric vehicles. The company said the designers have created skins that convey the two iconic characters of the series, Ob-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader.

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz passenger version electric vehicle is the Light Side Edition. The colour of the electric vehicle is beige which takes a cue from the Obi-Wan Kenobi’s tunic. The shiny chrome on the upper section takes design references from the design of spaceships and droids from the Star Wars universe. A blue line on the side continues to the front of the ID. Buzz EV into the headlights and light strip, symbolising Obi-Wan’s blue lightsaber. The electric vehicle sits on customised 21-inch wheels.

Volkswagen Head of Design Jozef Kaban said this collaboration presented the team with a unique opportunity to create a timeless design for the Volkswagen ID. Buzz. Doug Chaing, Lucasfilm VP and Executive Creative Director said, “The themes of good and evil, light and dark aren't necessarily concepts we apply to cars. The ID. Buzz collaboration offered a unique opportunity to have the cars become graphic reflections of two iconic characters."

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo version took on the Dark Side Edition as its exterior is covered in red and black colour themes. The lower area of the electric vehicle is covered in the shiny black film while the upper section of the EV has been draped in matte black. The sidelines, headlights, light strips and window surfaces don the red hue, inspired by Darth Vader’s lightsaber. Kaban added, “Obi-Wan Kenobi’ sees the return of iconic characters from Star Wars and is sure to connect generations worldwide – as will the VW Bus, whose mythology will enter the new era of electromobility with the ID. Buzz."

