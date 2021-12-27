Use these tips for getting the most out of electric car battery during winters

Winters can be tough on electric car batteries as these need certain temperature window to function optimally and effectively. If the EV battery can be kept within this temperature window without the need to cool or heat it, it can give its best performance and the longest possible range.

Especially on winter mornings, when batteries turn cold, and need help to reach the optimum operating temperature. The battery also contributes to heating the car interior while driving which increases the energy consumption. But a few tips, as posted by Skoda, can be kept handy to ensure that electricity consumption is minimised and that the battery operates without impacting its overall life and delivers longest range possible.