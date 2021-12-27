Use these tips for getting the most out of electric car battery during winters

Use these tips for getting the most out of electric car battery during winters2 min read . Updated: 27 Dec 2021, 11:18 AM IST
On winter mornings, when battery of electric vehicle turns cold, it needs help to reach the optimum operating temperature.
- Below are tips to ensure that electricity consumption is minimised and that the battery operates without impacting its overall life.
Winters can be tough on electric car batteries as these need certain temperature window to function optimally and effectively. If the EV battery can be kept within this temperature window without the need to cool or heat it, it can give its best performance and the longest possible range.
Especially on winter mornings, when batteries turn cold, and need help to reach the optimum operating temperature. The battery also contributes to heating the car interior while driving which increases the energy consumption. But a few tips, as posted by Skoda, can be kept handy to ensure that electricity consumption is minimised and that the battery operates without impacting its overall life and delivers longest range possible.
Pre-heat the car and battery
Pre-heating both the car and the battery helps the battery reach the optimal operational temperature and also reduces electricity consumption. One can simply set a departure time and the car’s interior and the battery will be heated to the ideal temperature on its own. This implies that the driver will not have to turn on the vehicle's heating to full while driving and this will save a lot of battery energy.
Heat the car efficiently
One should heat the electric car efficiently to minimise energy consumption. For example, using seat or steering wheel heating is more efficient in terms of keeping the occupants warm than heating the cabin air alone. The heating can later be turned down to a lower temperature.
Smart parking
It is ideal to park your vehicle where it is not too cold - better in a garage or a shelter or on the leeward side of the house. This is eliminate the need to heat the car much, especially in the beginning, helping reduce energy consumption.
Avoid unnecessary cargo
More the cargo weight in the vehicle, more energy will be needed to move it. Thus, make sure that in winter season and even during the rest of the year, you don't load unnecessary equipment or luggage in your car which might lead to increased energy consumption.
Anticipatory driving
It is important to use anticipatory driving in winters more than any other time of the year. Keep a safe distance from the cars ahead, slow down smoothly for corners and use driver assistance systems to drive at an even speed. This will help provide a longer range and also stay safe on winter roads.
Ideal winter equipment
Special winter equipment for electric vehicles can also help extend the range such as suitable winter tyres with low rolling resistance and LED Matrix headlights that can reduce energy consumption.