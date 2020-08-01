There is some relief for commuters between Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi. After months of restrictions at the Delhi-Noida border on movement of vehicles, the Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad administration have decided to lift the restrictions from today.

The restrictions at the Noida-Delhi border was implemented back in March during Lockdown 1 phase. In April, Ghaziabad followed Gautam Bush Nagar and imposed restrictions on movement of vehicles at the border in an attempt to curb spreading of Covid-19 virus.

The decision will mean no vehicles will be stopped at the border checkpoints for e-passes required earlier to travel between the two cities. However, movement will continue to be restricted in areas which fall under containment zones.

“The will be no restriction on movement of commuters to Delhi but we will not allow commuters from containment zones to move out. The cops will remain deployed at the border for their routine checks. Shops and markets in Ghaziabad, outside the containment zones, will continue to operate between 9am to 9pm," said Ghaziabad district magistrate (DM) Ajay Shankar Pandey.

Gautam Budh Nagar DM Suhas LY said, “The lockdown in containment zones will continue till August 31, with only essential services allowed in such areas. All the educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and coaching centres will also remain closed till August 31. Besides, cinema halls, swimming pools, amusement parks, theatres, bars and assembly halls have been asked to remain shut till further orders."

The two district administrations said that other health protocols to check Covid-19 will continue to be followed even after opening the borders of the two districts with the national capital. “Checking the spread of Covid-19 is the most important issue in this situation. All safety measures will be taken at the border points. Commuters will have to follow the safety protocols," Suhas said.