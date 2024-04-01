Twin sales record by Toyota in India; Fortuner, Innova remain hot favourites

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday announced that it had registered a record performance in terms of wholesales in the just-ended financial year as well as in the month of March. Credting factors like the continuing success of models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta, as well as what it terms as a ‘customer-oriented’ approach to doing business, the company says it will remain focused on strong offerings across car segments in India.

Toyota registered a 25 per cent growth in wholesales in March, selling 27,180 units. This includes business in domestic market as well as through expo

Toyota reported a growth of 48 per cent in FY2023-24 with wholesales peaking at 2.65 lakh units, up from 1.77 lakh units in the previous financial year. The time period being referred to here is between April and March. On similar lines, the company reported a month-on-month growth of 25 per cent in March with whoelesales of 27,180 units, up from 21,783 units.

In India,Toyota offers a number of products across vehicle segments - from Glanza and Rumion on one end of the price spectrum to the Innova Hycross, Hilux and Fortuner Legender on the other. “With a customer-oriented approach, we have always remained ahead in assessing and understanding the diverse needs of our varied customers and market trends, serving them the best with our wider range of quality products and services," said Sabari Manohar, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Toyota Kirloskar Motor. “We will continue to do so with an emphasis to meet the rising consumer demands across segments."

Challenges ahead

Sales for the overall Indian automotive market is expected to cool down after what has been a fertile playfield since Covid-19-related restrictions began to be lifted. Even the semiconductor shortage issue is now resolved, helping production get back to normal levels for most manufacturers. Wait times are coming down and a high pent-up demand has also been addressed.

Toyota, in particular, recently announced a price hike that comes into effect from April 1 on many of its models. The company blamed increasing input costs and operational expenditures for the decision. The price hike is likely to be around one per cent on select models.

First Published Date: