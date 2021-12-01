Top Sections
Representational image of 2021 TVS Raider

TVS two-wheeler sales down significantly in November

1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2021, 02:08 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Prashant Singh

  • TVS announced sales of 257,863 two-wheelers in November 2021, while previously it managed to sell 311,519 units in the corresponding month a year ago.

TVS Motor Company has announced that it has registered an overall sales of 272,693 units in November 2021 as against sales of 322,709 in the month of November 2020.

In terms of two-wheeler sales, the Apache maker announced sales of 257,863 units in November 2021, while previously it managed to sell 311,519 units in the corresponding month a year ago. 

(Also Read: After Ola Electric, TVS Motor to invest 1,200 crore in Tamil Nadu to make EVs)

The domestic two-wheeler sales for TVS stood at 175,940 units in November 2021 while previously the sales count stood at 247,789 units in November 2020. 

Further breaking down the numbers revealed that the Hosur-based two-wheeler maker managed to sell 140,097 motorcycles in November 2021 while previously it sold just 133,531 units in November 2020. So motorcycle sales have risen when compared to the corresponding month a year ago. 

As far as scooter sales go, TVS registered 75,022 unit sales last month against sales of 106,196 units sold in November 2020. Thus the scooter sales have been impacted severely in the past month.

(Also Read: TVS owned Norton Motorcycles reveals re-designed flagship Norton V4SV superbike)

In terms of exports, TVS registered a growth of 30% last month by shipping 96,000 units in the month of November 2021 as against 74,074 units in November 2020. Specifically, two-wheeler exports also went up by 29% with sales of 81,923 units in November 2021 as against sales of 63,730 units in November 2020.

  • First Published Date : 01 Dec 2021, 02:04 PM IST