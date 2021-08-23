TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition scooter launched in Bangladesh

TVS Motor Company on Monday announced that it has launched the NTORQ 125 Race Edition scooter in Bangladesh for those looking to buy performance-oriented two-wheeler. With ‘Smart Xonnect’ technology, it has become the country's first Bluetooth connected scooter.



The TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition features a sharp and aggressive design language. It gets signature tail and LED headlamps, an aggressive headlamp cluster, a sporty stub muffler and a textured floor board. The scooter rides on diamond cut alloy wheels, giving it a distinct style statement. Its wide 110/80*12 tubeless tyres along with telescopic suspension make it suitable for all kinds of terrains.



(Also read | TVS Ntorq 125 scooter crosses 50k sales milestone in Nepal)



Along with the 'Race Edition' emblem, the scooter features chequered flag graphics on the exterior. It is offered in two colours - Metallic Red and Metallic Yellow. The TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition also boasts features such as dual side steering lock, parking brakes and engine kill switch. It also gets external fuel fill, USB charger, large under-seat storage and a patented EZ centre stand.



The ‘Smart Xonnect’ Bluetooth technology on the scooter can be paired with the TVS mobile app. Its fully digital display enables commuters to benefit from navigation assist, top speed recorder, in-built lap-timer, phone-battery strength display, among others.



(Also read | Glamour Xtec to Ntorq 125: Most affordable two-wheelers with turn-by-turn Nav)



The TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition comes equipped with new generation CVTi-REVV 124.79cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 3-valve, air-cooled SOHC engine that puts out 6.9kW and 9.4 PS at 7,500 rpm, and 10.5 Nm at 5.500 rpm. The race edition scooter can sprint from 0 to 60 kmph in nine seconds and gets a top speed of 95 kmph. The additional valve in the engine boost the performance of the scooter.



The scooter has gained a lot of traction across the globe and the company hopes that same will be witnessed in Bangladesh as well. “(TVS NTORQ 125) smart scooter promises to create best-in-class ownership experience. (It) is a one-of-its-kind offering, designed to meet the desires of the youthful customers," said J Ekram Hussain, Managing Director, TVS Auto Bangladesh.



Share Via