TVS Motor sells 3.06 lakh units in April; iQube e-scooter fares well

TVS Motor Company reported sales of 306,224 units last month, registering a four per cent growth from 295,308 units sold during the period of April 2022. Total two-wheeler sales of the company witnessed a growth of 5% at 294,786 units last month as compared to 280,022 units sold in April of 2022 while domestic two-wheeler sales registered growth of 29% with sales increasing from 180,553 units in the year-ago period to 232,956 units last month.

Motorcycle sales of TVS Motor registered growth of 10% with sales increasing from 139,027 units in April of 2022 to 152,365 units last month. Scooter sales registered a growth of 5% with sales increasing from 102,209 units in the year-ago period to 107,496 units in April 2023.

The company's electric scooter, iQube, fared well last month registering a sales figure of 6,227 units as against sales of 1,420 units in April of 2022. The e-scooter recently recorded a sales milestone of 1,00,000 units. It has successfully transitioned to AIS156 phase 2 which caused production constrain last month. However, the company is now confident of ramping up production from this month. The company claims that the order book for TVS iQube continues to be robust.

In terms of international business, the company's total exports last month stood at 71,663 units as against 113,427 units in April of 2022. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 61,830 units last month as against 99,489 units sold in April of 2022.

Three-wheelers of the company registered sales of 11,438 units last month as against 15,286 units in April of 2022.

In a separate development, the company last month launched a new single-seat version of the Raider in the Indian market. It is now the most affordable variant of the Raider as the Drum variant has been discontinued. This means that the Raider now gets front-disc as standard. The Raider single-seat is priced at ₹93,719. The Split seat variant and the top-spec SX variant are still on sale. They cost ₹94,719 and ₹1,00,820 respectively. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

