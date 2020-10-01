TVS Motor Company grows by 4% in September

TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 14 per cent in September 2020 with 327,692 units as against 287,398 units in August 2020.

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 327,692 units in September 2020 as against 315,796 units registered in the month of September 2019.

Production during September was much higher despite continued challenges in the supply chain due to COVID-19.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered sales of 313,332 units in September 2020 as against 300,793 units in September 2019. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 241,762 units in September 2020 as against 243,047 units in September 2019.

Motorcycle registered sales of 139,698 units in September 2020 as against 123,918 units in September 2019. Scooter sales of the Company registered 103,877 units in September 2020 as against 118,612 units in September 2019.

Exports

The Company's total exports grew by 19 per cent registering sales of 85,163 units in the month of September 2020 as against 71,569 units in September 2019. Two-wheeler exports grew by 24 per cent registering sales of 71,570 units in September 2020 as against 57,746 units in September 2019.

Second Quarter Sales Performance

During the second quarter of the current financial year, two-wheelers posted sales of 8.34 lakh units as against sales of 8.42 lakh units in the second quarter FY19-20. Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 0.33 lakh units in the second quarter of the current year as against 0.43 lakh units in the second quarter of FY19-20.

