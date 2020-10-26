TVS introduces easy finance schemes and cashback offers for NTorq 125 scooter

TVS Motor Company has launched new finance schemes and cashback offers for its popular NTorq 125 scooter.

The interested customers will be eligible to buy the Ntorq 125 with a down payment of ₹10,999 and under the new easy finance scheme, the monthly installments will start from as low as ₹2,100. The company is also providing a cashback of 5% on select ICICI and Bank of Baroda credit and debit cards. Customer can also opt for the company's new ‘Buy now Pay Later’ scheme. TVS announced that however, there are certain terms and conditions applicable in order to avail these festive schemes.

The company has recently introduced a Marvel’s Avengers inspired special edition of the NTorq 125 named 'SuperSquad' edition. It comes based on the NTorq Race Edition which gets standard LED headlamp. It has been priced at ₹77,865 (ex-showroom).

It runs on the same 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine featuring fuel-injection technology. It delivers 9.1 PS of maximum power at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. As against the previous BS 4-spec unit, the updated engine delivers 0.1 PS less output, while the torque output remains the same. The engine comes mated to a CVT unit.

In terms of pricing, the TVS NTorq 125 starts from ₹68,885 for the entry-level drum brake variant and the scooter goes up to ₹77,865 for the top-end Avengers edition (both prices are ex-showroom).

The NTorq is already a very popular scooter in the 125 cc segment space and launch of the special edition model as well as introduction of new easy finance schemes and cashback suggest that the company is planning to push it sales higher this festive season.