Troika of launches help Audi India register 27% growth in 2022

Audi India on Monday informed it had sold a total of 4,187 units in all of 2022, a 27 per cent growth over its performance in 2021. The Germans launched three models in the country last year with the updated Q3 SUV taking the spotlight while the refreshed Q5 and A8 L also gaining traction.

Audi is crediting the performance of these updated models as well as its existing offerings like A4, A6 and Q8 for its showing in 2022. The company further claims that its high-performance models like e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT, RS Q8, RS 5 Sportback and S5 Sportback are all in high demand. Much of the buzz has also been attributed to a revival in customer sentiment after challenging Covid years of 2020 and 2021. And while Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon admits that there were a fair share of challenges even this year, the opportunities were more still. “We continue to exceed our own estimation and strongly sell all the five electric cars we offer in India. India’s favourite luxury Q- the Audi Q3 made a strong restart in 2022 and we are confident that its success will continue in 2023 and beyond," he said in a press statement issued by his company.

Watch: 2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights

Dhillon also specifically mentioned the pre-owned business that, he says, is gaining in strength. "On the retail front we increased our pre-owned car facilities to 22 in 2022."

But the firm focus would still be on new and newer models and Audi is well aware of this. “2023 is going to be another milestone year for Audi India. With our promising portfolio of volume, performance and electric cars, we will continue to redefine luxury for our customers," Dhillon further said. "We will have our full-strength of our models back in the country and are confident of a strong performance in the months ahead."

