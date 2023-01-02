Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Troika Of Launches Help Audi India Register 27% Growth In 2022

Troika of launches help Audi India register 27% growth in 2022

Audi India on Monday informed it had sold a total of 4,187 units in all of 2022, a 27 per cent growth over its performance in 2021. The Germans launched three models in the country last year with the updated Q3 SUV taking the spotlight while the refreshed Q5 and A8 L also gaining traction.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 02 Jan 2023, 13:49 PM
Follow us on:
View all Images
The second-generation Audi Q3 is looking at building the momentum for the brand which offers multiple SUV options across price brackets.

Audi is crediting the performance of these updated models as well as its existing offerings like A4, A6 and Q8 for its showing in 2022. The company further claims that its high-performance models like e-tron GT, RS e-tron GT, RS Q8, RS 5 Sportback and S5 Sportback are all in high demand. Much of the buzz has also been attributed to a revival in customer sentiment after challenging Covid years of 2020 and 2021. And while Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon admits that there were a fair share of challenges even this year, the opportunities were more still. “We continue to exceed our own estimation and strongly sell all the five electric cars we offer in India. India’s favourite luxury Q- the Audi Q3 made a strong restart in 2022 and we are confident that its success will continue in 2023 and beyond," he said in a press statement issued by his company.

Watch: 2022 Audi Q3: Drive highlights

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Audi Q3
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (DCT) | 14.93 kmpl | 188 bhp
₹44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Audi Q5
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mini Cooper Jcw
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 17 kmpl
₹45.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Volvo S60
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.08 kmpl
₹45.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Jaguar Xe
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.66 kmpl
₹46.64 - 48.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Jaguar Epace
1999 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹50 - 60 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Dhillon also specifically mentioned the pre-owned business that, he says, is gaining in strength. "On the retail front we increased our pre-owned car facilities to 22 in 2022."

But the firm focus would still be on new and newer models and Audi is well aware of this. “2023 is going to be another milestone year for Audi India. With our promising portfolio of volume, performance and electric cars, we will continue to redefine luxury for our customers," Dhillon further said. "We will have our full-strength of our models back in the country and are confident of a strong performance in the months ahead."

First Published Date: 02 Jan 2023, 13:49 PM IST
TAGS: Audi India Audi Q3 Audi Q5 Audi Q8
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS