Toyota registers 45% rise in December sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) announced on Monday that its sales increased by 45 per cent that is to 10,832 units in December 2021 compared to the 7,487 units that the automaker sold in December 2020.

For last year, the company reported that its total wholesale units stood at 1,30,768 in the domestic market that has also seen a rise of 72 per cent against the 76,111 units in 2020.

TKM Associate General Manager (AGM) (Sales and Strategic Marketing) V Wiseline Sigamani said in a statement that in the latter half of the year the company observed demand rising that can be attributed to factors like pent-up demand and festive season. “Currently the surge in demand, though, is sustaining on its own," he added.

Sigamani also went ahead to convey that the company is witnessing demand trends gravitating back to pre-Covid times and the same can be reinstated by the fact that the brand in December received the highest customer orders for the entire year. “The same has been contributed by all the models across our portfolio. Looking at model wise growth of our product line-up for the year, the Crysta and the Fortuner continue to dominate their respective segments and more so after we launched the Legender, which has received a tremendous response from our customers," he stated.

The automaker's Vellfire model is also a hit with the Indian customers and is currently doing extremely well in the market for the company, conveyed Sigamani. “Looking forward in 2022, our aim is to expand our footprints with special focus on Tier 2 & 3 markets. Growth for TKM is not just defined in terms of sales numbers but with an enhanced product portfolio, we hope we will be able to cater to more segments as well as newer markets in 2022 and beyond," he further added.

