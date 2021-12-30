This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >
Auto >
News >
Toyota Kirloskar Motor announces organisational changes
Toyota Kirloskar Motor announces organisational changes
1 min read. Updated: 30 Dec 2021, 10:17 AM IST
PTI
As part of the senior level restructuring, Toyota Kirloskar Motor has appointed Raju B Ketkale as Executive Vice President - Manufacturing.
The company has appointed Yoshinori Noritake as Executive Vice President and Chief Technical Officer.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday announced organisational changes with effect from January 1, 2022.
Key resources have been aligned and assigned responsibilities in a way, so as to drive synergy and efficiency throughout the organisation, the automaker said in a statement.
As part of the senior level restructuring, the company has appointed Raju B Ketkale as Executive Vice President, Manufacturing and Yoshinori Noritake as Executive Vice President & Chief Technical Officer.
Tadashi Asazuma has been appointed as the Executive Vice President, Sales & Customer Services, Swapnesh R Maru as Executive Vice President, Finance & Administration, Vikram Gulati as Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Governance and Sudeep S Dalvi as Senior Vice President & Chief Communication Officer.
"We at TKM, are pleased to announce the realignment of our senior leadership team, aimed at strengthening the organisation while rationalising the management structure based on accountability, complexity and future readiness," TKM Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura noted.
As a people centric organisation,TKM has always put high emphasis on recognising talent who exhibit proficiency while ensuring flexibility in assignment to further enhance competitiveness, he added.
"This announcement not only recognises the truly significant contributions of the senior leaders, but also allows us to bring diversity within the management team," Yoshimura stated.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.