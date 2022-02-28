HT Auto
Home Auto News Toyota Gears Up To Launch Its First Ev Bz4x With Safer, Longer Lasting Battery

Toyota gears up to launch its first EV bZ4X with safer, longer-lasting battery

Toyota has said it will use batteries developed with Panasonic Corp for bZ4X, containing a special coolant that does not conduct electricity easily. 
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Feb 2022, 02:30 PM
The Toyota bZ4X electric compact SUV concept gets a sharp design that is visible from its nose to toe.
The Toyota bZ4X electric compact SUV concept gets a sharp design that is visible from its nose to toe.

Toyota Motor Corp's upcoming all-electric SUV bZ4X will be the carmaker's first all-electric vehicle and the company is putting in all the efforts to make its mass-market vehicle safer with a battery that lasts longer than rival products when it goes on sale later this year.

While battery electric vehicles have grown in popularity globally, consumers are often demotivated from buying such vehicles due to EV battery-related fire risks and rapid degradation.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 16.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 24.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

EVs also take long hours to charge, and using quick-charging methods often cause the battery's cells to heat up, leading to degradation. That, in turn, reduces cruising range over time, hurting a vehicle's resale value.

(Also read | Toyota agrees to union's pay hike demands)

However, Toyota has said it will use batteries developed with Panasonic Corp, containing a special coolant that does not conduct electricity easily, keeping the battery packs away from the risk of catching fire easily. Battery packs are also structured to keep the cells and coolant separated in case of a leak.

Toyota says that this and other initiatives would mean the new BEV series' batteries would retain more than 90% of their capacity after a decade. "We focused on balancing three factors: cruising range, battery degradation and charging speed," Masaya Yamamoto, a project manager at Toyota, said at a test-drive event for the bZ4X sport utility vehicle (SUV) prototype, Reuters reported.

Toyota bZ4X will start selling in Japan and other major markets from mid-2022. This will be followed by seven more electric models under the bZ brand by 2025. Toyota has set a goal of selling 3.5 million BEVs annually by 2030 through an 8 trillion yen ($70 billion) investment to electrify its vehicles.

For consumers in Japan, Toyota is considering offering EVs through "subscription" - a bid to address worries over battery life and resale value. The subscription fee would cover the cost of maintenance and battery replacement among other features.

(with inputs from Reuters)

First Published Date: 28 Feb 2022, 02:28 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Motor Corp Toyota bZ4X electric car electric vehicles EVs EV e;ectric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Toyota gears up to launch its first EV bZ4X with safer, longer-lasting battery
Toyota gears up to launch its first EV bZ4X with safer, longer-lasting battery
Tata Nexon now available in additional variants, 3 lakh units now out of plant
Tata Nexon now available in additional variants, 3 lakh units now out of plant
Toyota EV focuses on safer, longer ride to trump rivals
Toyota EV focuses on safer, longer ride to trump rivals
Couple invests 600 build hours to convert school bus into luxurious motorhome
Couple invests 600 build hours to convert school bus into luxurious motorhome
Future Volvo cars could come with bigger heads-up display: Details here
Future Volvo cars could come with bigger heads-up display: Details here

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city