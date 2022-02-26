HT Auto
Home Auto News Toyota Agrees To Union's Pay Hike Demands

Toyota agrees to union's pay hike demands

Toyota Motor Corp has agreed to the pay hikes requested this year by the automaker's labour union.Toyota and its union have not disclosed the amount agreed upon.
By
| Updated on: 26 Feb 2022, 03:30 PM
Representational image of Toyota Hilux pickup truck
Representational image of Toyota Hilux pickup truck

Toyota Motor Corp has agreed to the pay hikes requested this year by the automaker's labour union - an unusually speedy wrapping up of annual wage negotiations that comes amid calls by the government for firms to lift wages.

"We have made an offer that fully met the union's demands," Toyota CEO Akio Toyoda told reporters late Thursday after a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Kishida is counting on profitable Japanese firms to raise wages to help push his 'new capitalism' agenda of wealth distribution and help the world's No. 3 economy recover from the pandemic.

(Also Read: Toyota pushes EV part production at two US factories)

Toyota and its union have not disclosed the amount agreed upon. The Yomiuri newspaper has reported that the union asked for bonuses equivalent to 6.9 months of annual pay and hikes to monthly wages ranging from 1,600 yen to 4,900 yen ($14-$43)depending on the job.

Japan's spring labour talks known as 'shunto' are currently in full-swing at major firms and normally come to a conclusion around the middle of March.

First Published Date: 26 Feb 2022, 03:30 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Japan Toyota Global Toyota Motor Corp
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

2022 Suzuki Swish 125 launched in Taiwan
2022 Suzuki Swish 125 launched in Taiwan
Toyota agrees to union's pay hike demands
Toyota agrees to union's pay hike demands
Honda India files patent for NT1100 tourer. Launch likely in 2023
Honda India files patent for NT1100 tourer. Launch likely in 2023
This Bugatti La Voiture Noire model is made up of 24k rose gold
This Bugatti La Voiture Noire model is made up of 24k rose gold
Honda Activa scooter now available with limited period ₹5,000 cashback offer
Honda Activa scooter now available with limited period 5,000 cashback offer

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city