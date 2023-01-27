HT Auto
Home Auto News Toyota Ceo Steps Down As Tesla Threatens Its Dominance As World's Top Carmaker

Toyota CEO steps down as Tesla threatens its dominance as world's top carmaker

Toyota Motor Corp. will elevate the head of Lexus to replace long-time CEO Akio Toyoda, who steered his grandfather’s carmaker to the top of the automotive ranks while leaving a lane open for Tesla Inc. to lead in fully electric vehicles.

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 27 Jan 2023, 08:56 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Akio Toyoda (R), who will become chairman of Toyota Motor Corp after Koji Sato (L) was named as new CEO of the company. (REUTERS)
Akio Toyoda (R), who will become chairman of Toyota Motor Corp after Koji Sato (L) was named as new CEO of the company. (REUTERS)
Akio Toyoda (R), who will become chairman of Toyota Motor Corp after Koji Sato (L) was named as new CEO of the company. (REUTERS)
Akio Toyoda (R), who will become chairman of Toyota Motor Corp after Koji Sato (L) was named as new CEO of the company.

Koji Sato, Toyota’s chief branding officer and head of its luxury-car division, will take over as chief executive officer on April 1. Toyoda, who’s held the job since 2009, will become chairman.

Toyoda took over in a time of crisis, with General Motors and Chrysler hurtling toward bankruptcy and a global recession hammering demand. One of his early acts was selling the California plant Toyota had jointly run with GM to Tesla for a smaller sum than the amount he invested in the up-and-coming carmaker, which was still years away from producing the Model S.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
1490 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 27.97 kmpl | 91 bhp
₹15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Safari 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Safari 2023
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹16 - 24 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Elantra 2022 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Elantra 2022
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16 - 20 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

While Toyota has been the world’s best-selling automaker for much of Toyoda’s tenure, Tesla overtook the company in market value in 2020. Elon Musk’s years of brash expansion also has emboldened countries to phase out combustion engines earlier than the maker of the Prius believes is feasible, saddling Sato, 53, with the twin challenges of playing catch-up and convincing regulators that more time to transition is warranted.

“To advance change at Toyota, I have reached the decision that it is best for me to support a new president while I become chairman," Toyoda said during an online briefing.

While Toyota is spending ¥4 trillion ($31 billion) to roll out 30 EV models by 2030, its CEO has earned a reputation as a contrarian on the future of the industry. He’s expressed doubt that consumers are ready for a wholesale shift to electric at the pace some are projecting and drawn criticism for continuing to bet on gas-electric hybrids and vehicles powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

Sato, a mechanical engineer by training, joined Toyota in 1992 after graduating from Waseda University.

In early 2016, he was appointed chief engineer of Lexus International, and in April the following year, ascended to chief of Toyota’s luxury division. In September 2020, Sato was also appointed president of Gazoo Racing, Toyota’s motor sports and performance brand. He was appointed chief branding officer of Toyota in January 2021.

Sato taking over from Toyoda “will rejuvenate the firm’s management while maintaining policy consistency," Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Tatsuo Yoshida said in a note.

At 66, Toyoda is leaving his role around the time CEOs before him have. Katsuaki Watanabe ceded the job at 67, Fujio Cho relinquished it at 68, and Hiroshi Okuda left it at 66.

“Toyoda’s choice to remain as chairman will help maintain the company’s business strategy and continuity," BI’s Yoshida said.

Takeshi Uchiyamada, Toyota’s current chairman and the father of the Prius, will step down while remaining a member of the board of directors.

Toyoda is the second-longest tenured current head of a major auto company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, after Musk at Tesla. Since he took over in June 2009, Toyota shares have more than doubled, giving the company a market valuation of about $238 billion.

A graduate of Keio University in Tokyo in 1979, Toyoda joined the family business in 1984 and became a board member in 2000.

He held general manager positions in Asia, the Middle East and Australia before being appointed as president just before Toyota recalled millions of vehicles over unintended acceleration.

“All the Toyota vehicles bear my name," Toyoda told members of Congress in Washington in February 2010. “For me, when the cars are damaged, it is as though I am as well."

The following year, he led Toyota through the earthquake and tsunami that killed more than 15,000 people and disrupted production of chips in Japan for months. That searing experience prepared the manufacturer for the Covid-19 pandemic, with the company managing through semiconductors more smoothly than Volkswagen AG and others.

Toyoda also forged partnerships with Panasonic Holdings Corp. and Softbank Group Corp. in batteries and self-driving cars. His son, Daisuke Toyoda, is viewed as a potential next-in-line CEO. He’s currently a senior vice president at Woven Planet Holdings Inc., Toyota’s advanced-technology arm led by roboticist James Kuffner, who reprogrammed Priuses at Google.

During Toyota’s annual shareholders’ meeting in June, Toyoda alluded to steps the company was taking to find and develop potential successors. Anyone following in his footsteps, he said, must have “unshakable conviction on why Toyota exists."

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2023, 08:56 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Motor Tesla Electric vehicle
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 316 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
7% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 347 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
63% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 549 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Indian_Army_motorcycle_Dare_Devils
Indian Army shows stunning stunts on motorcycles on Republic Day
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Latest News

Renault announces a special Republic Day service camp; avail discounts on parts
Renault announces a special Republic Day service camp; avail discounts on parts
Toyota CEO steps down as Tesla threatens its dominance as world's top carmaker
Toyota CEO steps down as Tesla threatens its dominance as world's top carmaker
For global carmakers, EV surge is everything everywhere all at once
For global carmakers, EV surge is everything everywhere all at once
India's EV dawn fans expectations fuel demand may peak early
India's EV dawn fans expectations fuel demand may peak early
Honda is fully prepared to adopt new emission norm standards: Details
Honda is fully prepared to adopt new emission norm standards: Details

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city