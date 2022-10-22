HT Auto
Home Auto News Toyota Anticipates Decrease In Full Year Output Due To Semiconductor Shortage

Toyota anticipates decrease in full-year output due to semiconductor shortage

Toyota already slashed its global production target for the last financial year three times, reducing it from 9.3 million in May 2021 to 8.5 million in February.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Oct 2022, 13:26 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
File photo used for representational purpose.

Toyota Motor Corp informed that its annual vehicle production may come down below its initial target due to the persistent global semiconductor shortage. This ongoing chip crisis has dampened the efforts of Toyota to boost its sales output. The world's biggest automaker remains uncertain whether it can keep its annual production target of a record 9.7 million vehicles after it missed interim goals in the first four months of the fiscal year that began in April.

According to a report by Reuters, Toyota's production jumped in August, but the output of October and November are expected to be in the range of 7,50,000 and 8,00,000 units respectively which is below the average 9,00,000 monthly production plan for September through November that the Japanese automaker projected late last month.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual | 10.01 kmpl
₹29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Alcazar (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Alcazar
1999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 14.5 kmpl
₹16.3 - 20.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Isuzu D-max (HT Auto photo)
Isuzu D-max
1898 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹16.98 - 24.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Jeep Compass (HT Auto photo)
Jeep Compass
1368 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹17.19 - 28.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Toyota Innova Hycross spied, gets floating touchscreen )

Toyota did not inform about the share of production that it expects to come down, however, the output in the first five months of the current fiscal year plummeted by 6.7 per cent compared to the company's initial plans. A revised target will be disclosed once the outlook for production becomes clearer, a Toyota spokesperson said.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

With rising inflation and interest rates along with a growing risk of economic recession in major markets with the semiconductor shortage, the hopes of having positive demand have been under constraint. Toyota also shared that it will suspend 11 production lines at eight domestic factories next month for between two to nine days which will affect the output of a wide variety of vehicles including the Corolla, RAV4 and Yaris.

(Also read | This modified Toyota Fortuner is built to be an off-road demon )

Toyota has slashed its global production target for the last financial year three times, reducing it from 9.3 million in May 2021 to 8.5 million in February. The automaker also ended up producing about 8.6 million vehicles in the last financial year to March 31.

First Published Date: 22 Oct 2022, 13:26 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota Semiconductor shortage
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

File photo used for representational purpose only
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg
Ola Electric scooters will come with the Hill Hold Assist feature under the MoveOS 3.
Ola to add this long-awaited feature in its electric scooters before Diwali
The battered and mangled remains of what used to be a BMW is seen here under a truck that it reportedly hit at a high speed.
BMW hits 230 kmph on Purvanchal Expressway, then slams against truck; all dead
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari poses with Toyota Mirai, India's first hydrogen-powered Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). 
Watch: Nitin Gadkari taking a ride in Toyota's hydrogen-powered car

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Bajaj Pulsar 250 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Which one should you get?
Bajaj Pulsar 250 vs TVS Apache RTR 200 4V: Which one should you get?
In pics: 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 produces 200 hp
In pics: 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 produces 200 hp
Red Light on Gaadi off is coming back to Delhi
Red Light on Gaadi off is coming back to Delhi
Mercedes-Benz delivers first EQS 580 4MATIC electric luxury sedan in Gujrat
Mercedes-Benz delivers first EQS 580 4MATIC electric luxury sedan in Gujrat
Driving in Delhi? You will have to turn off ignition while waiting at red light
Driving in Delhi? You will have to turn off ignition while waiting at red light

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city