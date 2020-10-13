Top offers and discounts on cars this festive season

Festive season is considered to be a very auspicious time to buy a new car in India. A spike in new cars sales is experienced during time which is usually the highest in a year. This time around, a number of carmakers have rolled out fresh offers and discounts on cars to attract a larger footfall and make the best out of the upcoming festive season. Here's a list of best offers available on cars for October-November 2020.

Honda:

Honda Cars India is offering discounts of up to ₹2.5 lakh on its cars. The company has also launched offers on the newly introduced 2020 City sedan and facelifted Jazz 2020 for the first time.

-Honda Amaze: ₹20K Cash Discount + ₹15K Exchange + 5 Year Warranty

-Honda Jazz: ₹25K Cash Discount + ₹15K Exchange

-Honda WRV: ₹25K Cash Discount + ₹15K Exchange

-Honda City (old): Loyalty + Corporate

-Honda City 5th Generation: Loyalty + Corporate + Exchange Bonus

-Honda Civic: ₹1 Lakh Cash Discount (Petrol) / ₹2.5 Lakh Cash Discount (Civic Diesel)

Maruti Suzuki Arena:

Maruti Suzuki retails a number of cars through its 'Arena' outlets. Here's the full list of cars available on discounts.

-Maruti Alto 800 Petrol, CNG: ₹41K (21K Cash Discount + 15K Exchange + 5000 Corporate)

-Maruti Celerio Petrol, CNG: ₹53K (28K Cash Discount + 20K Exchange + 5000 Corporate)

-Maruti Eeco: ₹38K (13K Cash + 20K Exchange Discount + 5000 Corporate)

-Maruti S Presso: ₹48K (23K Cash Discount + 20K Exchange + 5000 Corporate)

-Maruti Wagon R Petrol, CNG: ₹40K (15K Cash Discount + 20K Exchange + 5000 Corporate)

-Maruti Swift Petrol: ₹40K (15K Cash Discount + 20K Exchange + 5000 Corporate)

-Maruti Dzire Petrol Facelift: ₹44K (14K Cash Discount + 25K Exchange + 5000 Corporate)

-Maruti Vitara Brezza Petrol: ₹45K (20K Cash Discount + 20K Exchange + 5000 Corporate)

-Maruti Ertiga Petrol: ₹5000 Corporate Discount

Maruti Suzuki Nexa:

-Maruti Ignis: Upto ₹50K Offer

-Maruti Baleno Sigma: ₹35K (15K Cash Discount + ₹10K Exchange Bonus + ₹5000 Corporate + ₹5000 Pre Navratri Offer)

-Maruti Baleno Delta, Zeta, Alpha: ₹30K (10K Cash Discount + ₹10K Exchange Bonus + ₹5000 Corporate + ₹5000 Pre Navratri Offer)

-Maruti Ciaz Sigma, Delta, Zeta: ₹40K (10K Cash Discount + ₹20K Exchange Bonus + ₹10K Corporate + ₹5000 Pre Navratri Offer)

-Maruti XL6 BS 6: ₹30K (5000 Cash Discount + 20K Exchange Bonus + ₹5000 Corporate)

-Maruti S Cross Petrol BS 6: Upto ₹72K Offer on Select Model Variants - Scheme Revised

Hyundai Motor India:

Hyundai is offering benefits upto ₹1 lakh on its models. Majority of Hyundai cars are available on discounts save for Venue, Verna, Creta, Tucson, and Kona EV, which doesn't attract any discounts whatsoever.

-Hyundai Santro Era BS 6: ₹15K Cash Discount + ₹15K Exchange Bonus + ₹5000 Corporate

-Hyundai Santro Magna, Sportz, Asta: ₹25K Cash Discount + ₹15K Exchange Bonus + ₹5000 Corporate

-Hyundai Grand i10 BS 6: ₹40K Cash Discount + 15K Exchange + ₹5000 Corporate

-Hyundai Grand i10 Nios BS 6: ₹10K Cash Discount + ₹10K Exchange + ₹5000 Corporate

-Hyundai Elite I20 Sportz: ₹50K Cash Discount + ₹20K Exchange + ₹5000 Corporate

-Hyundai Aura: ₹10K Cash Discount + 15K Exchange + ₹5000 Corporate

-Elantra: ₹70K Cash Discount (Petrol Manual) / ₹30K (Petrol Automatic). Additional ₹30K Exchange Bonus on Petrol & Diesel Variants

Tata Motors:

-Tata Tiago: ₹15K Cash Discount + ₹10K Exchange Bonus + Upto ₹5000 Corporate

-Tata Tigor: ₹15K Cash Discount + ₹15K Exchange Bonus + Upto ₹10K Corporate

-Tata Altroz Petrol: ₹3500 as Corporate Discount for Tata Motor Vendor Employees

-Tata Altroz Diesel: ₹10K as Corporate Discount for Tata Motor Vendor Employees

-Tata Nexon Petrol: ₹5000 Corporate Discount

-Tata Nexon Diesel: ₹15K Exchange Bonus + ₹5000 Corporate

-Tata Harrier: ₹25K Cash Discount + 40K Exchange Bonus + Corporate

-Tata Harrier Dark Edition: ₹40K Exchange Bonus + Corporate

Renault:

-Renault Kwid 800 cc Std, Rxe: Loyalty Benefits only

-Renault Kwid 1 Litre: ₹15K Cash Discount + ₹15K Exchange + Upto ₹9000 Corporate Discount

-Renault Triber (except Rxe): ₹20K Exchange + ₹9000 Corporate

-Renault Duster Rxe: ₹50K Cash Discount

-Renault Duster Rxs: ₹25K Cash Discount + 25K Exchange + ₹30K Corporate.

-Renault Duster Rxz: ₹25K Exchange + ₹30K Corporate

-Renault Duster Turbo Petrol: ₹30K Corporate Discount.

Moreover, the company is also offering an additional 3 Year or 50,000 Km 'Easy Care Maintenance Pack' as loyalty benefit for the existing Duster owners to upgrade to new Duster Turbo.

Mahindra:

The company is offering as much as ₹3.06 Lakh discount on its cars for the upcoming festive season. On the flip-side, its newly launched Thar 2020 isn't offered with any kind of discount/offer currently for obvious reasons.

-XUV300 Petrol, Diesel: ₹30K (25K Exchange + 5000 Corporate)

-Bolero: ₹20.5K (6500 Cash Discount + 10K Exchange + 4000 Corporate)

-Marazzo: ₹36K (10K Cash Discount + 15K Exchange + 5000 Accessories + 6000 Corporate)

-Scorpio S5: ₹60K (20K Cash Discount + 10K Accessories + 25K Exchange + 5000 Corporate)

-Scorpio S7,S9,S11: ₹30K (25K Exchange+ 5000 Corporate)

-XUV500 W5, W7: ₹50K (12K Cash Discount + 30K Exchange + 9000 Corporate)

-XUV500 W9, W11: ₹55K (17K Cash Discount + 30K Exchange + ₹9000 Corporate)

-Alturas: ₹3.06 Lakh (2.2 Lakh Cash Discount + 20K Accessories + 50K Exchange + 16K Corporate)

(Note: The offers and discounts provided above may vary depending upon the dealership location. Kindly visit the company website for more accurate details.)