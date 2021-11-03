Top 5 tips to keep your cars and bikes safe during Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights, brings cheers to across India. But there is always a constant risk with vehicles since they are exposed to high fire risk during Diwali. While it is important to celebrate Diwali in a safe and responsible manner, here are certain steps that will help ensure that your favourite cars or two-wheelers are kept away from any untoward incident.

Here is a look at five Diwali car care tips you can keep handy. Let's start with the situations where one needs to react first, rather than the steps that are precautionary.

1: Portable fire extinguisher

It is impossible to predict that there will be no incident of fire during Diwali. Hence, it is always safe to keep a fire extinguisher near hands in case there is an accident. A canister of fire extinguisher can take care of small fires that may threaten to damage your vehicles. It is easier than fetching water or sand when the trouble strikes.

2: First Aid Box

It is an integral part of important accessories your car should have all the time. However, very few give it due importance. Firecrackers have the potential of causing unexpected yet significant burns and accidents. On the move, a first aid kit can help you control the initial damage. Besides the regular ingredients like cottons and bandages, it is also important to keep things like antibiotic ointment, gauze pads and aloe vera gels.

3: Lock cars properly

Before the celebrations kick in and the firecrackers are out, make sure your car is locked and secure properly. Some of the materials inside the car's cabin are highly inflammable and can cause bigger fire risk in case of an incident. Make sure to leave no doors open or unlocked, especially the windows and sunroofs. Such precautionary steps will minimise even the slightest chance of firework entering the car.

4: Covered parking, no car cover

A lot of car owners like to keep their cars and bikes under wraps when parked outside their homes. While this may be a good idea to keep the vehicle safe from sun or rain, it may actually turn out to be a bad idea during Diwali. With fireworks going up around, your car cover can catch fire and do more harm than good. Ideally, it will be wiser to pick a covered parking to keep your vehicles safe from any such incidents.

5: Drive responsibly

When the festivities hit the streets, drivers need to be extra careful about safety of others as well as oneself. It is important to stay aware of the surroundings while driving, and look out for burning firecrackers to keep yourself and occupants safe. Keeping the windows and sunroofs shut while on the move is necessary to not only keep the car safe but also its occupants from pollution. For two-wheeler owners, it is important to stay vigilant while riding. It is safer to wait out than rush, especially with firecrackers going up around you.