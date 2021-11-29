Top 10 features expected in updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been a very popular sub-compact SUV in the Indian car market for several years, and counting. First launched in 2016, the Brezza has seen several newer rivals while also re-inventing itself - outside, inside and under the hood. Now, spy images of the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been doing the rounds online, indicating that the company may be prepping it for an early 2022 launch.

Although under heavy camouflage, the upcoming Vitara Brezza will boast of several new highlights. Here are 10 new features expected in the Maruti SUV.