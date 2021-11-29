Top 10 features expected in updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Top 10 features expected in updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza2 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2021, 10:58 AM IST
The recently leaked pictures of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza showcased some significant changes that the car has undergone.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been a very popular sub-compact SUV in the Indian car market for several years, and counting. First launched in 2016, the Brezza has seen several newer rivals while also re-inventing itself - outside, inside and under the hood. Now, spy images of the next-gen Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been doing the rounds online, indicating that the company may be prepping it for an early 2022 launch.
Although under heavy camouflage, the upcoming Vitara Brezza will boast of several new highlights. Here are 10 new features expected in the Maruti SUV.
Sunroof
The all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza will come with a sunroof. As sunroofs are rapidly becoming popular among Indian customers, the auto major may have taken a note. Brezza, in fact, may be the first model from Maruti Suzuki that will come with a factory-fitted sunroof.
A large touchscreen infotainment system
The leaked photographs have shown that the new Brezza will boast of a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system. Currently, Maruti Suzuki offers a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system in Brezza ZXI and ZXI plus variants. This is supported by Android Auto and Voice Commands services.
Wireless smartphone connectivity
The new infotainment screen of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be enabled with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This will allow the user to connect his or her smartphone with the system. This feature is expected to be offered in the premium variant of Brezza.
New instrument cluster
Expect a major change in the driver display with the instrument cluster now becoming all digital.
Wireless charging
Looking at upping the premium quotient of the car to help it take on newer rivals with increased vigour, expect the new Brezza to offer wireless phone charging.
Connected car technology
Maruti Suzuki will also be offering the advanced connected car technology with the new car that will help a user to remotely manage the engine's start and stop, headlamps as well as climate control functions.
A 360-degree camera
The all-new Brezza may be accompanied by a 360-degree camera that will give the driver a real time-view of every side of the car.
Paddle shifters
The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza may come with paddle shifters in the automatic variant of the car. This feature is currently only available in the sub-compact SUV Kia Sonnet.
Improved hybrid technology
Reports have suggested that the automaker can replace the current 12V mild-hybrid technology with a 48V hybrid system in the new Brezza. This will give the car better mileage than the outgoing model. The new model may come with a 4-cylinder 1.5 litres petrol engine that will produce 103bhp power and 138Nm torque. It will also offer a five-speed manual and four-speed torque converter option.