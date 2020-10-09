Tom Cruise spotted shooting on India-made BMW G 310 GS for Mission Impossible 7

Mission Impossible movie series is as famous for its bike/car stunt sequences as it is for its action scenes. Currently, the seventh installment of the movie is being shot in Rome, Italy and the leading star, Tom Cruise, was spotted riding down a BMW G 310 GS for the upcoming movie.

The American actor was seen riding the Italian Police-spec G 310 GS featuring a specific blue paint scheme, alert lights, and panniers hooked on to either side of the bike. What's special about the motorcycle is the fact that it is an India-made G 310 GS which is exported to several markets outside the country including Italy.

Recently, BWM Motorrad has also launched the updated 2021 version of the G 310 GS in the Indian market at a price tag of ₹2.85 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the latest update the mini-adventure motorcycle has received a slew of new tweaks from inside out.

The bike now gets a BS 6-complaint powertrain, new paint scheme featuring blue and black shades with red highlights and a red-dipped trellis frame. In terms of new features, the bike has gained ride-by-wire throttle assembly but still misses out on a full TFT screen which was previously speculated. Moreover, it has also gained dynamic traction control system and automatic stability control with the latest update.

Mechanically it runs on an updated 312.2 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine which delivers 34 PS of maximum power output and 28 Nm of torque. It comes married to a 6-speed gearbox.