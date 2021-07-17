To run from police, thief takes Land Rover Discovery onto train tracks

In a bizarre incident, a Land Rover Discovery that was allegedly stolen smashed a level crossing barrier and started to race along a train track as shocked passengers and pedestrians looked on. The incident took place in Hertfordshire, a county in southern England. The stolen vehicle went onto the tracks at Cheshunt train station in Hertfordshire before the thief abandoned it and made his way on foot.

A media report says that the information about the theft was conveyed to the Hertfordshire Police and later it was tracked down at Cheshunt in Broxbourne. In a video that was shot by a local, one can see two officers confronting the driver to get out of the car as he tried to get away. In this chaos, the driver put the Land Rover Discovery into reverse. One of the cops was still holding on to the driver and was dragged along with the car. Then, the accused sped towards the Cheshunt train station, breaking the crossing along the way. This has been captured by the CCTV camera at the location.

Passengers and onlookers shot this incident as the driver drove past them along the tracks. The person then abandoned the car on the track between Cheshunt and Waltham Cross stations before walking off. The commotion caused a delay in the train schedules by 60 minutes and some trains were also cancelled due to this.

Reports also suggest that the car injured two officers and damaged several vehicles in the process. The abandoned vehicle has been found but at the time of filing this report, the search for the accused was still on. Officers have also asked locals to inform if anyone saw the person involved in this theft.