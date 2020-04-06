This tech claims to detect drivers, passengers with coronavirus fever

UVeye, an Israeli company, claims to have developed a system that can help detect potential coronavirus positive people inside a vehicle without even touching them. The contact-free, emergency vehicle inspection system with thermal sensors claims to detect drivers and passengers with fevers through vehicle windshields.

Equipped with infrared thermal-imaging technology to detect body temperatures from a distance of several meters or more, a UVeye vehicle-inspection system could help health-care professionals rapidly identify individuals who might require additional Covid-19 testing or treatment.

Vehicle-inspection systems equipped with thermal sensors, for example, could be installed at emergency drive-through lanes set up at hospitals, health care facilities and other community locations to test for potential coronavirus victims.

The company has offered to help medical and police personnel with this technology to fight coronavirus pandemic on a non-profit basis. The company hopes the technology will also help governments to speed up the process of identifying people infected by the Covid-19 virus.

“Our technology can help fleet operators maintain their vehicles in safe operating condition without the need for ‘hands on’ testing or inspection," said Amir Hever, UVeye’s founder and CEO. “As crisis conditions ease, we also will be able to assist car dealers, independent garages and vehicle rental agencies in setting up inspection lanes that can ensure that their mechanics are not exposed to individuals that still might be infected with the virus."

Hever said that his company is prepared to help equip drive-through check points in critical locations throughout the United States within the next week, adding that UVeye already has orders for the installation of contactless inspection systems with thermal sensor technology at several locations in both the UK and the U.S.

The company is known for the development of artificial-intelligence systems to identify security threats as well as detect vehicle quality issues at dealerships and on new-car assembly lines. With headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and Tel Aviv, UVeye currently is working with six major car makers to install vehicle-inspection systems on assembly lines and at dealerships around the world.

The company’s Atlas and Helios vehicle-inspection technology was shown for the first time in North America earlier this year at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. In addition to its own exhibit, UVeye’s technology also was featured in Honda’s CES display as part of the car company’s Xcelerator program designed to encourage new and transformative technology.