This pink auto rickshaw modified as convertible car is breaking the internet

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2023, 13:53 PM
A video of a pink auto rickshaw modified as a convertible car with roof that can open and fold, is doing rounds on the internet. The video of this unique autorickshaw has been shared on Instagram by autorikshaw_kerala, showing its owner demonstrating the skills of the pink ride. One can see the roof of the auto rickshaw retracting and folding back with the press of a button. The plush seats too are painted pink.

The white and pink seats of the auto rickshaw give quite a premium feel and shows how creative people can get with even less resources. With the use of jugaad, people can develop practical yet affordable solutions with unparalleled creativity.

The video has garnered more than 70,000 likes at the time of filing the report and many social media users have commented on the post. Most liked comment calls this modified vehicle “The Rolls Royce of auto", another says, “Bugatti fail". Some other comments said, “Auto royce", “A class auto", “Auto copper" and “The Covertible that I can afford".

This is not the first time that a person has gotten creative with an auto rickshaw. Last summer in Delhi, an auto driver won people's hearts with its creative makeover thanks to his out-of-the-box innovation that has resulted in a garden on the roof of the auto rickshaw with an aim to keep passengers cool during the summer season in the city.

The thick patch of green on the top of the vehicle keeps it cool even when temperatures are touching 45 degrees Celsius in the city. The patch houses over 20 varieties of shrubs, crops and flowers, attracting commuters and passers-by to stop and click photos with the ‘moving garden’. The auto also has two mini coolers and fans installed inside to beat the Delhi heat.

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2023, 13:26 PM IST
