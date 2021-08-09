This Ferrari 250 GTO is made entirely of wood and is drivable

Many dream of Ferrari but only a few can afford it. So, when one belongs to the former category and also has the skill of impeccable wood carving, then making a Ferrari becomes the next best option. And this video proves that.

A video posted on YouTube by ND-Woodworking Art shows a man from Vietnam building a Ferrari 250 GTO for his son entirely from wood. It took him 70 days to build the entire car. One can watch the maker's step by step journey that involves building the frame for the Ferrari 250 GTO then attaching the body and giving shape to the curves. Although this wood model does not feature the popular V12 engine, it drives using an electric powertrain.

The video has attracted many eyeballs. Many people from around the world have appreciated the maker's skill and called the wooden Ferrari GTO 250 a masterpiece. One said that this is the best gift a son can have from his father while a few praised the hard work that went into building the car.

A report by Motor1 says that the 1963 Ferrari 250 GTO is the world's most expensive car as in 2018, a model with chassis number 4153GT was sold in a private sale for a whopping cost of $70 million which is approximately more than ₹500 crores. Coming to the car, Ferrari has called the 250 GTO as a model that sums up the brand's philosophy best. This 1962 model is a front-engine car that features a V12 engine and can generate a maximum power of 300 hp. It can reach the speed of 100 kmph from zero in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 280 kmph.