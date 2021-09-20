This EV sells out in 19 minutes. Here's what's special

General Motor's Cadillac has announced that its 2023 Lyriq Debut Edition electric vehicle has sold out in just 19 minutes after reservations were opened. The carmaker stated in a social media announcement, “That was fast. Every all-electric 2023 Lyriq Debut Edition has now been reserved."

The electric vehicles could be reserved for a refundable token amount of $00. Deliveries of the Lyriq SUVs will begin next year. While all the limited-run Lyriq Debut Edition have been sold out for now, the carmaker has mentioned on its website that more units will be made available to order through Cadillac dealerships in the US starting next year.

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq electric vehicle comes with a huge 33-inch display encompassing the gauge cluster and infotainment screen. The Lyriq Debut Edition's feature-rich cabin comprises of an AKG Studio 19-speaker audio system, active noise cancellation, a heated steering wheel and eight-way adjustable power driver. Further, the cabin comprises front-passenger seats with four-way power lumbar, heat, ventilation and lumbar massage.

The cabin also has enough space for sliding drawers and bins, offering protection for handbags, electronic devices and other valuables.

On the outside, the luxury electric vehicle features full-glass roof, 20-inch wheels as standard and 22-inch optional wheels. The vehicle also comes with an automated charge port door. With just a press on the Cadillac Crest on the port, the door reveals the charge port.

Cadillac Lyriq comes equipped with a 100.4 kWh battery pack and an electric motor powering the rear wheels. It produces a claimed 340 hp and 440 Nm of torque as well as gets an advanced five-link suspension system.

Safety features offered in the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq include Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Zone Steering Assist, Enhanced Automatic Parking Assist, Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking, Following Distance Indicator, HD Surround Vision, Rear Camera Mirror and Reverse Automatic Braking, among others.