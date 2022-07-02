Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News This Electric Vehicle Maker Registered 127% Growth In June'22

This electric vehicle maker registered 127% growth in June'22

WardWizard's Joy e-bike has announced that it has managed to post a growth of 127% in June’22 over the corresponding month a year ago.
By : Updated on : 02 Jul 2022, 05:35 PM
WardWizard has commenced deliveries of its high-speed offerings in the country.

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, owner and manufacturer of electric two-wheeler brand, Joy e-bike has announced that it has managed to post a growth of 127% in June’22 over the corresponding month a year ago. The company has registered this growth by selling 2,125 units of low-speed and high-speed electric two-wheelers last month, as against 938 units of two-wheelers in June last year.

Meanwhile, the EV-maker has further added it has managed to sell over 8,000 units (8,267) of electric scooters and motorcycles in the Q1 of FY22-23 alone. At this performance, the company has registered a growth of 338% as against the same period of last financial year (April- June 2021).

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Svitch Bike Svitch Bike Svitch Xe+
₹98,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Joy E-bike Beast
₹2.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Joy E-bike Thunderbolt
₹2.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Joy E-bike Hurricane
₹2.33 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Joy E-bike Skyline
₹2.29 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Svitch Bike Svitch Mxe
₹47,000 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

As per the company, it has been witnessing high demand in urban and semi-urban regions. “Electric two-wheelers are becoming part of a large number of households in both the urban and semi-urban cities. However, due to varied challenges related to the unavailability of raw materials, we are unable to meet the growing market demand. Acknowledging the issues, we at Wardwizard are working towards smoothing our supply chain and reducing the waiting periods for our products," said Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Meanwhile, the company has also announced that deliveries of its high-speed offerings have been initiated in the country. “We have also started the deliveries of our high-speed electric scooters Wolf+ and Gen Next Nanu+ in a phased manner and logged the sales of more than 500 units across the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, etc. In further phases we will expand our product reach to more states across India, adding new customers to our family," added Gupte.

Other electric vehicles including TVS iQube has witnessed a spike in demand in June'22. TVS Motor Company's iQube electric has accounted for 4,667 unit sales in June 2022 alone. The automaker has further added that it is the ‘highest ever sales of TVS iQube Electric’. (Read full details here)

First Published Date: 02 Jul 2022, 05:35 PM IST
TAGS: Warwizard EV EV Mobility Electric Vehicle Mobility Joy ebike
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS