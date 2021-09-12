This e-truck sets Guinness World Record for covering 1,099 km without recharging

It is not only cars that are being converted into electric vehicles as automakers like Mercedes-Benz and Volvo are also trying to bring in electric trucks for achieving a full-fledged electric portfolio. Contributing to this is Europe's Futuricum, a commercial vehicle brand, which partnered with DPD Switzerland and Continental Tires to develop and manufacture electric trucks.

And this team recently made a Guinness World Record for the longest distance covered by an electric truck without recharging.

For the record, the partners used an e-truck that has already been in use in delivery traffic for the past six months. The e-truck, which is a modified Volvo unit, travelled a distance of 1,099 km without stopping to recharge. The electric vehicle was driven on 2.8-kilometer-long, oval test track at the Contidrom, Continental’s in-house test centre. Two drivers drove the e-truck and completed 392 laps in 23 hours. The average speed of the truck was at 50 kmph (31 mph), which the company said is a realistic average value for everyday use.

Marc Frank, strategy and innovation director at DPD Switzerland shared that the companies decided to invest in electric mobility at an early stage. “The e-truck can master the roughly 300 kilometres every day without any problems. We are proud that we have now been able to officially document our performance level," he added.

Adrian Melliger, CEO of Designwerk Products AG, the company behind the Futuricum brand stated that this electric truck has a battery capacity of 680-kilowatt hours which is the largest truck battery in Europe on board. The truck with a 19-tonne weight has a power output of over 680 hp.