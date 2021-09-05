This $2.4 million caravan can house a $3 million Bugatti Chiron in its storage

Motorhomes are unique in their own ways. In a world devastated by the Covid-19 pandemic, a motorhome can be a perfect companion for people who love to travel but want to avoid crowded transport mediums. Here is a motorhome designed by German motorhome specialist Volkner, that offers something extra than just a home on wheels.

The Mobil Performance S caravan is not just an ordinary motorhome. This can act as a garage for a $3 million exotic hypercar Bugatti Chiron as well. Volkner is known for making high-tech and high-priced caravans that are exotic and luxurious. This particular model costs $2.4 million.

Think about owning a motorhome that can take your luxury drive anywhere with you. Certainly, that is not something every person can afford, but nothing should bar you from dreaming big.

The USP of this motorhome is certainly the underbody storage for a car, which can easily house Bugatti Chiron on a slide-out platform. The slide-out platform is at the storage area between the two axles. It can be opened at the touch of a button. However, the caravan obviously doesn't come with the Chiron. It was just a marketing stunt by the company.

The Mobil Performance S caravan comes as the epitome of luxury. It gets power from a 430 hp engine. The roof gets an array of solar panels that generates 2,000 watts of power for the entire vehicle with the help of an 8-kW generator.

The inside of the caravan is painted in a combination of cream colour. There is leather upholstery offering plush luxury and style. It gets handcrafted Macassar wood trims. There is a premium Burmester audio system that costs $354,000. Other features include a built-in coffee machine, an L-shaped kitchen, a large bathroom, an induction cooktop, microwave, oven, and a wine cabinet as well. Also, it comes with a multi-zone heating system.