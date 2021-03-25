When you are out on the road, be it for daily commuting or for weekend drives on the highway, you never know what kind of situation you could be dealing with. You can get stuck in the hills on a road trip or trapped on the side of the highway with no mechanic around. These are a few of the stressful situations that motorists often face.

(Also Read: How to minimise car theft risk)

However, these situations can be made easier with a little preparation by keeping some simple things in the car. Here are some key things you should always keep in the car.