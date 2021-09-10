These crazy vehicles from Mad Max Fury Road are up for sale

If you always wanted to get behind the wheels of some of the most audacious vehicles featured in the Hollywood movie Mad Max Fury Road, now would be a good time to try and own one. From flame-throwing beasts on wheels to mega concert in motion, these vehicles have a cult following of their own.

And now, 13 of these vehicles from the movie are available at the Lloyds Classic Car Auctions-Asia Pacific in Australia.

The Gigahorse vehicle in the movie.

The list comprises the War Rig, Nux Car, Convoy Car: Flamer, Convoy Car: Elvis, Razor Cola, Sabre Tooth, Pole Car, Fire Car, Caltrop: El Dorado, Buggy: Ratrod Chev, and the Buick: Heavy Artillery with Hummer Weapon Mount. Adding to these is the Doof Wagon, the vehicle with a mobile rock concert stage. Also, the Gigahorse is up for grabs. A fandom page of the movie informed that the vehicle was is built from scratch. The vehicle was built on a custom chassis with two 1959 Cadillac Coupe de Villes sitting on top of each other. It also featured a powerful drivetrain matching its monstrous appearance.

Warner Bros. film's production designer had shared that these vehicles were created by using salvaged cars and scraps from Australian junkyards that included their over-the-top accessories and fake weapons.

Interested? It is important to note that all the vehicles have to be bought as a package. The seller will provide full privacy and confidentiality to prospective buyers and one may get in touch with them with the help of phone or email. It has also been reported that Lloyds will ship these cars anywhere around the world and will accept any currency including cryptocurrencies.