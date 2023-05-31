The next-generation BMW cars may be designed by artificial intelligence

Artificial Intelligence or AI is making its presence known in a wide variety of fields and this includes automotive manufacturing. But while factory lines may be looking at streamlining work processes, AI could well enter the creative fray of designing future car models as well. At least for BMW .

BMW is reportedly experimenting with AI to examine the possibilities of designing the next-generation luxury cars that roll out from its factory lines. According to a report in TopGear, the Bavarian brand sees some significant potential in allowing AI to process key design elements.

Although BMW isn't replacing human creativity with AI for the design aspect of its vehicles, not in the near future at least, it does see the possibility. “We are experimenting with it in design, for instance in wheel design," BMW design boss Adrian van Hooydonk was quoted as saying in the report. “You can set a few parameters – like, you want a five spoke wheel, it should only weigh this much, it should be a 20-inch rim – and then the computer begins to generate ideas for you."

But Hooydonk underlines the persisting need to have an actual human overseeing the entire process. “Still, as a person, as a human being, you need to be the art director. You need to pick. You still have to guide the process – it's not like the computer can completely invent things, but it can combine various parameters into a proposal much quicker than a human being."

So are AI experiments only for designing of specific components or can new models can be entirely worked upon by machine learning? Hooydonk thinks it is unlikely because existing renderings of models are essentially dependent on confluence of various design elements and do not offer a radically unique concept in terms of looks.

