The iconic London taxi is set to land in India as an electric car

LEVC (London EV Company Limited) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Chinese automaker Geely, has announced that it is set to launch its India operations with the introduction of the new electric model TX. The automaker is also preparing to launch a new dealership in New Delhi.

LEVC has announced a partnership with Exclusive Motors Pvt.

Ltd. for the availability of the TX in the Indian Subcontinent. The company said that its vehicles will support a ‘green future for India’, alongside it will also create ‘employment opportunities’ in the country.

Alan Gemmell, Her Majesty's Trade Commissioner for South Asia said: “I am pleased that LEVC’s innovative future mobility solutions is embracing the opportunities in India’s dynamic and growing electric vehicle market. The UK and India have ambitious plans to deepen our trade and investment partnership and bring benefits to both economies, and this is a great example of what we can do together."

The TX by LVEC will underpin the company's eCity technology and will be capable of delivering a claimed flexible range of over 510 km. It has been designed to accommodate six passengers along with wheelchair accessibility and a purpose-built partition separating the driver from occupants. The company says that its TX boasts a class-leading 8.45m turning circle which makes it suitable for city mobility and suburban flexibility.

Satya Bagla, Managing Director, Exclusive Motors said: “We are glad to have partnered with an iconic brand like LEVC. India is an emerging market for the electric vehicles, and there could not be a better time for LEVC to make its foray into the country. The technology, aesthetics and practicality of the vehicle is certain to win over the Indian customers in the days to come."