Tesla recalls nearly 12,000 EVs due to software communication issue

EV major Tesla is recalling around 12,000 electric vehicles in the US sold since 2017 due to a communication error that may cause a false forward-collision warning or unexpected activation of the automatic emergency braking system, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) stated.

The EV maker will recall 11,704 Tesla Model S, X, 3 and Y models after the vehicles received a software update that took place on October 23 in its limited early access Full-Self Driving (Beta) population.

Following this, Tesla started receiving reports of false forward-collision warnings and automatic emergency braking events from owners.

NHTSA conveyed that after receiving such reports, the EV company had uninstalled FSD 10.3 and then updated the software and released FSD version 10.3.1 to those affected vehicles, Reuters reported. Tesla was then questioned by the safety agency as to why it had not issued a physical recall to address software updates issues.

The safety agency has conveyed that it will now stay connected with Tesla to ensure that any safety defect is promptly acknowledged and addressed.

Tesla has also recalled 2,791 EV units because of a possible mechanical fault. The company is recalling the Tesla Model 3 electric cars produced in the US between 2019 and 2021 as these models may constitute a lateral link that may get loose from the chassis. This recall has been confirmed by both Tesla and NHTSA.

Owners of these suspected models have been asked to get an appointment scheduled by the company so as to get the vehicles inspected. The brand will carry out the repair if the issue is found in the EVs.