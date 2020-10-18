Home > Auto > News > Tesla's German plant construction can resume as water blockade lifts

Construction at Tesla Inc.’s plant in Gruenheide, Germany, can restart after the water was turned back on, German water provider Strausberg-Erkner told Germay’s Manager magazine.

Unpaid bills from the carmaker prompted the shut-off. The payment has been received and workers are on their way to lift the blockade, Sandra Ponesky, a spokeswoman of the Strausberg-Erkner water board, told the magazine.

Tesla is building it first European factory outside the German capital and aims to eventually build 500,000 electric vehicles there.

