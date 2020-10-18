Tesla's German plant construction can resume as water blockade lifts1 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2020, 11:14 AM IST
- Tesla is building it first European factory outside the German capital and aims to eventually build 500,000 electric vehicles there.
Construction at Tesla Inc.’s plant in Gruenheide, Germany, can restart after the water was turned back on, German water provider Strausberg-Erkner told Germay’s Manager magazine.
Unpaid bills from the carmaker prompted the shut-off. The payment has been received and workers are on their way to lift the blockade, Sandra Ponesky, a spokeswoman of the Strausberg-Erkner water board, told the magazine.
Tesla is building it first European factory outside the German capital and aims to eventually build 500,000 electric vehicles there.