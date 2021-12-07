Tesla may open its Superchargers for other brand EVs in Norway next year

US EV giant Tesla had recently opened one of its Supercharger stations in the Netherlands for electric vehicles from other brands, and now the automaker wants to expand the pilot programme to other geographies. While the program in the Netherlands will keep going on, Tesla is now looking at expanding it to Norway, Insideevs reported.

The report cited a Bilbransje24, a Norwegian news outlet, that published a letter written by a Tesla representative to Norway’s Ministry of Transport, informing that the carmaker is investigating other markets for a potential expansion of the pilot project. “We would therefore very much like to meet you to tell you more about our plans," the letter read.

The letter did not provide any clarity on when exactly does Tesla plan to open its Supercharger network to other brand EVs in the country, however another news report by Electrek stated that it could be before September 2022. The report also informed that Tesla has already chosen two Supercharger locations for the pilot program to be expanded to.

By expanding its pilot program to Norway, Tesla is also reportedly expecting to now get government incentives that it was not able to get earlier because they are only awarded to EV makers who build charging stations open to all electric vehicles. One can guess that it is these incentives that may have actually played a part in influencing Tesla’s decision to make its Supercharger open to all EVs.

These incentives are even bigger in the United States where the government has set up a $7.5-billion electric vehicle charging station fund. However, in order to open its US Superchargers to all EVs, Tesla will need a physical adaptor that would enable other electric cars to plug in. Thus, the process is a bit tricky and more complicated.