Tesla may be working on Apple and Amazon Music in-car integration

Electric vehicle maker Tesla is reportedly working on adding Apple Music and Amazon Music in-car integration, as per a report in Electrek. Tesla cars currently support Spotify music service.

While various car companies opt for phone mirroring with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support for media playback services inside their cars, Tesla is rather looking at integrating music services into its own user interface.

Recently, CEO Elon Musk had announced that Tesla would add Tidal music streaming service as its native in-car music service. Going by the report, now Apple and Amazon Music have also been added to this list.

(Also read | Elon Musk bets big on in-car gaming as Tesla moves towards self-driving EVs)

A Tesla hacker by the name ‘green’ has spotted some early versions of the music service integration in Tesla’s user interface in a recent software update. The leak reveals that another music service - Audible owned by Amazon, is also a part of this list.

Integrating these music streaming apps to the car's software will allow owners to link their accounts to the services in car and play music through the car's interface instead of connecting their phones; Bluetooth to the car.

On Christmas, Tesla released Firmware 2020.48.25 software update that added a bunch of new features to all the company's models. The over-the-air update allows the car owners to turn their vehicles into boombox, change horn sounds to that of a goat's or a fart, among others. The software package also packed in three in-car video games - The Battle of Polytopia, Cat Quest and Kabal.