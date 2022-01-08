Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > News > Tesla increases price of self-driving software to $12,000 in the US
File photo used for representational purpose only.

Tesla increases price of self-driving software to $12,000 in the US

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2022, 11:40 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared the information of the hike in the price of Full Self-Driving (FSD) software on Twitter.

  • This is the second rise in the price of the software in less than two years. 

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted that the electric vehicle maker will increase the price of its advanced driver assistant software which is the Full Self-Driving (FSD) software in the United States to $12,000 on January 17.

This hike in the price of FSD comes in less than two years since Tesla raised the price from $8,000 to $10,000 in 2020.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Musk took to the microblogging site and said, “Tesla FSD price rising to $12k on Jan 17. Just in the US." He also added that the monthly subscription price will rise when FSD goes to wide release.

(Also read | Tesla Model 3 is now the second-most selling car in UK, beats many heavyweights)

Tesla is in the process of expanding the release of a test version of its upgraded FSD software that comes with driving-assistance features like automatically changing lanes and making turns, however, the company has maintained by saying that these offerings do not make the electric vehicle autonomous.

In an attempt to become adopt full self-driving technology, Musk had recently shared that the EV company is going to create a system that will be built around eight 'surround’ cameras that will feed data into the vehicle’s ‘deep neutral network.’ Though many seem sceptical of this move by the EV major. Musk has conveyed that the process will be based on real-time readings collected by a camera that will feed the AI system comprising of data that Tesla sensors have collected through the years.

(Also read | Tesla Cybertruck production likely to delay further beyond 2022, hints website)

However, automakers who are trying to ramp up their game in developing advanced autonomy in driving have combined cameras with systems such as lidars, radars based on radio waves or sometimes both.

(With inputs from Reuters)

  • First Published Date : 08 Jan 2022, 11:40 AM IST