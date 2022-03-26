Tesla Giga Texas to open on April 7, Elon Musk invites for gala opening

Tesla Giga factory is slated to have its grand opening on April 7th. And the company CEO - Elon Musk has plans to invite 15,000 people to the grand opening of its $1.1 billion facility located in Austin, Texas. The company has also reportedly received a conditional permit to hold the event from county government officials this week.

As per the conditional permit given to Tesla, the EV-maker has been permitted to hold the event on April 7th from 4 p.m. to 11:29 p.m. The permit also allows grand stages, live music, array of food, alcohol and different forms of live entertainment.

(Also Read: Tesla recalls nearly thousand electric cars over delay in rearview image display)

Billed as the largest building in the world that's spread over 2,000 acres, the Tesla Texas Gigafactory will also serve as the new headquarter for the company. And it will also be home to the company's popular models such as Model 3 and Model Y. This facility will serve as a base for the local US demand as well as for exports. Needless to say, the company's production capacity will see a major boost after the facility gets in top gear.

While the company is getting ready for the gala bash on April 7th, locals are learnt to have raised objections to the permit granted to Elon Musk. Locals are concerned about the noise level and some have even said it is not in the interest of local community engagement, environmental groups too have issued a red flag.

(Also Read: Tesla CEO Elon Musk hands over first batch of Germany-made Model Ys to customers)

As far as the event goes, it is most likely to go ahead as planned, unless local authorities take a U turn and issue restrictions.

First Published Date: