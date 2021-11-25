Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Tesla exec comments on Ford Supercharger, calls it a knock-off of Tesla design
Ford Superchargers at the carmaker's dealerships in Dover, Delaware

Tesla exec comments on Ford Supercharger, calls it a knock-off of Tesla design

2 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2021, 12:29 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Tesla's Product Design Director Javier Verdura has called the design of Ford's charging stalls as a poorly executed replica of Tesla Supercharging stalls.

  • A Twitter user called the Ford Superchargers dishonest and a rip-off of Tesla design.

Ford's newly installed Supercharging stalls at its dealership in Delaware, US have raised some controversy about their design. Though Ford mostly depends on general public charging infrastructure for its vehicles, this seems to either be an experiment or a one-off project but it's design is definitely being questioned.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

While many on social media have made comments on the design of Ford Supercharging stalls, one comment from Tesla's Product Design Director Javier Verdura has especially been doing rounds on the internet. He has called  the design of Ford's charging stalls as a poorly executed replica of Tesla Supercharging stalls' design. Replying to a Twitter post with the Ford Supercharger's pictures, Verdura wrote, “…disingenuous, unnecessarily large, poorly executed knock-off of our design".

(Also read | Ford has mammoth EV dreams, plans to make 6 lakh EVs by 2023)

The Ford Superchargers are AC Level 2 charging points with up to 19.2 kW power output whereas Tesla Superchargers are DC fast chargers, which - depending on version - can deliver up to 250 kW of power. And some Twitter users have noted that the Ford chargers do not require ventilation like the DC fast chargers from Tesla. 

Another Twitter user called the Ford Superchargers 'dishonest' and a rip-off of Tesla design. “But even beyond that, it’s not even a DC Fast Charger with CCS Ports. With a J1772 port you get Level 2 AC charging at up to 19kW. That speed doesn’t require ventilation like we see here," the user wrote.

(Also read | Ford, Rivian abandon plans to jointly develop electric vehicle)

Whether Tesla will officially take an action on the design controversy or will it just ignore the incident as hilarious, only time will tell. Ford is not building a large-scale charging infrastructure at the moment but if it does, will it use the same design? Again, only time will tell.

What is certain is that Ford is putting in efforts to transition towards an electric vehicle company with an aim to build 600,000 BEVs per year by the end of 2023.

  • First Published Date : 25 Nov 2021, 10:32 AM IST