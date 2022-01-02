Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home > Auto > News > Tesla CEO Elon Musk says Indian-origin man first to be hired for Autopilot team
File photo of a Tesla logo&nbsp;

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says Indian-origin man first to be hired for Autopilot team

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2022, 05:25 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Indian-origin man Ashok Elluswamy was the first employee to be hired for Tesla’s Autopilot team via job posting on Twitter.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk had recently tweeted that Tesla is looking for hardcore Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineers.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is known for using social media to recruit people, has revealed that an Indian-origin man Ashok Elluswamy was the first employee to be hired for his electric vehicle company’s Autopilot team via job posting on Twitter. Ashok is heading Autopilot engineering for the EV company.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Before starting his journey with Tesla, Elluswamy was associated with Volkswagen Electronic Research Lab and WABCO Vehicle Control System. He holds a bachelor's degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the College of Engineering Guindy, Chennai and a Master's degree in Robotics System Development from Carnegie Mellon University.

(Also read | Tesla races against clock to register record deliveries as 2021 ends)

Musk had recently tweeted that Tesla is looking for hardcore Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineers who "care about solving problems that directly affect people’s lives in a major way". In the job application, interested candidates were asked to fill fields such as name, email, exceptional work done in software, hardware or AI and drop their resume in the PDF format.

Musk wrote in a tweet in reply to a video of his interview, “Ashok was the first person recruited from my tweet saying that Tesla is starting an Autopilot team!" He went on to say that the Tesla AI team comprises great talents. "Andrej is director of AI; People often give me too much credit and give Andrej too much credit. The Tesla Autopilot AI team is extremely talented. Some of the smartest people in the world," Musk wrote.

Musk takes Twitter quite seriously and literally as the entrepreneur sold his shares in Tesla after holding a Twitter poll about it. He has sold $16.4 billion worth of Tesla shares since early November this year when he said on Twitter that he would sell 10 per cent of his Tesla stocks. However, now the stock selling spree is over as he has exercised all of his stock options expiring in 2022.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

  • First Published Date : 02 Jan 2022, 05:25 PM IST